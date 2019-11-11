Lacombe recognizes the fallen during annual Remembrance Day ceremony

The Lacombe Memorial Centre was filled nearly to capacity Monday as local residents marked Remembrance Day at the annual ceremony.
Put on by the Royal Canadian Legion Lacombe Branch No. 79, the ceremony featured prayers, scripture reading, musical performances and the reading of “In Flanders Fields,” as well as the laying of the wreaths and a roll call of the honoured dead, as follows.
First World War
Ernest Henry Aldwinkle
Samuel Appleyard
William Joseph Atkins
Thomas Grant Beattie
William Broughton Bothamley
George Edwin Bothwell
James Graham Brown
George Thomas Burrows
William Carmichael
Harold Craig
James Craig
Allan Davidson
Alexander Morrison Dick
Rodger James Dickson
Robert Eugene Drader
Edward East
Louis Harold Emmerson
Clayton Fincham
William Irvine Findlater
George Ernest Fisher
James Walter Fleming
Lawrence Edward Fry
William Murray Gibson
Edward Shannon Grant
William Grier
Arthur Julius Hanson
Carl Arnold Hauser
Francis Charles Heath
Edward Howard
Frank Hume
Thomas Hutchison
Earl Franklin Jones
Clyde Gladwin Kent
Clarence Lloyd
George Mason
Thomas G. MacAldin
Patrick Ronald MacDonald
George Frederick McCutheon
Alexander Fraser McDougall
Herbert McWilliam
John Muir
Christopher Desmond Murray
John Nicholls
Lawrence William Nicholls
Roger Patrick Oakley
John Parkinson
Claude Wilson Ritson
Alexander Everett Ross
Harry Sanderson
Henry Pollard Sansbury
Alfren Richard Royal Scott
R. Walter Scott
Clement Short
Peter Simpson
Henry Royal Small
William James Smith
Andrew Struthers
John Symon
Alexandre Talbot
Foster Collingwood Thompson
William Trempleasure
Mark Tredwell
Robert Tucker
John Olson Vig
Vernon Ward
Phillips Welch
Ernest Whitecotton
Lorenzo Wynn
Ora Lee Zielie
Second World War
Charles Allen Blackmore
Abe Bruinsma
Robert Bernard Calkins
Edward William Chessor
William Thomas Cranna
Harold Leonard Ferguson
John Robert Bruce Fernie
William Henry Hoppus
Melville Edgar Madden
Chester Thomas Martin
Thomas G. McMullen
Wilber Mowbray
H. A. Neal
Arthur Newman
Alexander Granton Patrick
Ernest Albert Riley
William Bruce Sage
Richard McDiramid Scott
Robert Thompson
Robert Veevers
Korean War
James Alvin Calkins
Afghanistan
Byron Garth Greff
