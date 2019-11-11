Lacombe recognizes the fallen during annual Remembrance Day ceremony

Published on: November 11, 2019 | Last Updated: November 11, 2019 6:59 PM EST

Calvin Swarbrick, left, and Terry Souveny of the Royal Canadian Legion Lacombe Branch No. 79 place their poppies on the Lacombe cenotaph following the annual Remembrance Day ceremony at the Lacombe Memorial Centre on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe

The Lacombe Memorial Centre was filled nearly to capacity Monday as local residents marked Remembrance Day at the annual ceremony.

Put on by the Royal Canadian Legion Lacombe Branch No. 79, the ceremony featured prayers, scripture reading, musical performances and the reading of “In Flanders Fields,” as well as the laying of the wreaths and a roll call of the honoured dead, as follows.

Lacombe’s last remaining WWII veteran Nick Melnychuk, who served as a nurse from 1942 until 1945 in England, wipes his nose during Monday’s Remembrance Day ceremony at the Lacombe Memorial Centre. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe

A member of the Royal Canadian Legion Lacombe Branch No. 79 places his poppy on the Lacombe Cenotaph in Lest We Forget Park following the annual Remembrance Day ceremony on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe

First World War

  • Ernest Henry Aldwinkle
  • Samuel Appleyard
  • William Joseph Atkins
  • Thomas Grant Beattie
  • William Broughton Bothamley
  • George Edwin Bothwell
  • James Graham Brown
  • George Thomas Burrows
  • William Carmichael
  • Harold Craig
  • James Craig
  • Allan Davidson
  • Alexander Morrison Dick
  • Rodger James Dickson
  • Robert Eugene Drader
  • Edward East
  • Louis Harold Emmerson
  • Clayton Fincham
  • William Irvine Findlater
  • George Ernest Fisher
  • James Walter Fleming
  • Lawrence Edward Fry
  • William Murray Gibson
  • Edward Shannon Grant
  • William Grier
  • Arthur Julius Hanson
  • Carl Arnold Hauser
  • Francis Charles Heath
  • Edward Howard
  • Frank Hume
  • Thomas Hutchison
  • Earl Franklin Jones
  • Clyde Gladwin Kent
  • Clarence Lloyd
  • George Mason
  • Thomas G. MacAldin
  • Patrick Ronald MacDonald
  • George Frederick McCutheon
  • Alexander Fraser McDougall
  • Herbert McWilliam
  • John Muir
  • Christopher Desmond Murray
  • John Nicholls
  • Lawrence William Nicholls
  • Roger Patrick Oakley
  • John Parkinson
  • Claude Wilson Ritson
  • Alexander Everett Ross
  • Harry Sanderson
  • Henry Pollard Sansbury
  • Alfren Richard Royal Scott
  • R. Walter Scott
  • Clement Short
  • Peter Simpson
  • Henry Royal Small
  • William James Smith
  • Andrew Struthers
  • John Symon
  • Alexandre Talbot
  • Foster Collingwood Thompson
  • William Trempleasure
  • Mark Tredwell
  • Robert Tucker
  • John Olson Vig
  • Vernon Ward
  • Phillips Welch
  • Ernest Whitecotton
  • Lorenzo Wynn
  • Ora Lee Zielie

A wreath is placed by a member of the Lacombe Legion on behalf of Neil Kennedy. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe

Second World War

  • Charles Allen Blackmore
  • Abe Bruinsma
  • Robert Bernard Calkins
  • Edward William Chessor
  • William Thomas Cranna
  • Harold Leonard Ferguson
  • John Robert Bruce Fernie
  • William Henry Hoppus
  • Melville Edgar Madden
  • Chester Thomas Martin
  • Thomas G. McMullen
  • Wilber Mowbray
  • H. A. Neal
  • Arthur Newman
  • Alexander Granton Patrick
  • Ernest Albert Riley
  • William Bruce Sage
  • Richard McDiramid Scott
  • Robert Thompson
  • Robert Veevers

Korean War

  • James Alvin Calkins

Afghanistan

  • Byron Garth Greff

Members of the 1st Lacombe Scouts recite “In Flanders Fields” during the annual Remembrance Day ceremony at the Lacombe Memorial Centre on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe

The Lacombe Memorial Centre’s Centennial Hall was filled wall-to-wall with local residents taking in the annual Remembrance Day ceremony on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe

A couple of the Lacombe Pathfinders stand on stage next to Royal Canadian Legion Lacombe Branch No. 79 President Kathy Hobbs while speaking to attendees at the annual Remembrance Day Ceremony at the Lacombe Memorial Centre on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe

The Red Deer Legion Pipe Band bagpipers lead the recessional following the annual Remembrance Day ceremony at the Lacombe Memorial Centre on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe

Even the littlest attendees of the Lacombe Remembrance Ceremony at the Lacombe Memorial Centre wore poppies of the sticker variety on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe

Members of the Red Deer Legion Pipe Band perform during the recessional at the end of the annual Rememberance Day ceremony at the Lacombe Memorial Centre on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. (Ashli Barrett/Lacombe Globe) Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe

The Royal Canadian Legion Lacombe Branch No. 79 colour guard makes its way out of Centennial Hall during the recessional at the end of the annual Remembrance Day ceremony at the Lacombe Memorial Centre on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe

Poppies are placed at the base of the Lacombe Cenotaph in Lest We Forget Park on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe

Sandy Pratt, vice-president of the Lacombe Ladies Auxiliary, places her poppy on the Lacombe Cenotaph following the conclusion of the annual Remembrance Day ceremony at the Lacombe Memorial Centre on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe

A member of the Lacombe Fire Dept. places a poppy at the base of the Lacombe Cenotaph in Lest We Forget Park following the annual Remembrance Day ceremony on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe

Poppies, as well as a rock with part of “In Flanders Fields” painted on it, sit at the base of the Lacombe Cenotaph following the annual Remembrance Day ceremony at the Lacombe Memorial Centre on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe

