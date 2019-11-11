Lacombe recognizes the fallen during annual Remembrance Day ceremony

The Lacombe Memorial Centre was filled nearly to capacity Monday as local residents marked Remembrance Day at the annual ceremony.

Put on by the Royal Canadian Legion Lacombe Branch No. 79, the ceremony featured prayers, scripture reading, musical performances and the reading of “In Flanders Fields,” as well as the laying of the wreaths and a roll call of the honoured dead, as follows.

First World War

Second World War

Korean War

Afghanistan