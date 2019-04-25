Lacombe-Ponoka students vote for Orr in Student Vote

Student votes in Lacombe-Ponoka didn’t stray too far from the electorate on election night – at least when it came to the winner.

Incumbent United Conservative Party MLA Ron Orr won the student vote with 951 votes , or 51.88 per cent, more than doubling the number of votes of his closest competitors.

However, students were more favourable to the Alberta Party’s Myles Chykerda, who came in second with 403 votes or 21.99 per cent, followed by the New Democratic Party’s Doug Hart, who had 283 votes or 15.44 per cent.

Tessa Szwagierczak with the Alberta Independence Party came in fourth with 84 votes, while Keith Parrill of the Freedom Conservative Party had 67 votes. Shawn Tylke came in last with 45 votes.

Student Vote is designed to give youth under the voting age the ability to experience the voting process, from casting ballots, to acting as election officers. Results were reported to CIVIX, Canada’s leading civic education charity, and shared publicaly following the closure of the official Alberta 2019 election polls on April 16.

Ballots were cast at 17 schools throughout Lacombe-Ponoka.

Orr won by the highest percentage at Mecca Glen School with 80 per cent, followed by Lacombe Christian School with 78.05 per cent of the vote.

The closest races included Father Lacombe Catholic School, where Orr won by just one vote (24) over Chykerda (23), with Hart close behind (19), and Parkview Adventist Academy, where Chykerda actually won by one vote over Orr and Hart.

Province-wide, 165,000 elementary and high school students participated. Students voted for a UCP majority, handing them 49 seats with 36 per cent of the vote. The NDP were given 35 seats with 30 per cent, while the Alberta Party was given 3 with 18 per cent of the vote.

Full student vote results can be viewed online at studentvote.ca.