Lacombe-Ponoka candidates at a glance

All stories regarding the upcoming 2019 Alberta Election will be linked here, as well as information on candidates. This will be updated throughout the election. Please note some story links are missing for stories posted before the Lacombe Globe’s website changeover as they have not yet been reinstated.

Ron Orr (@RonOrrMLA)

United Conservative Party (UCP)

Ron Orr is the incumbent MLA for the riding who was elected for the first time in 2015 under the Wildrose Party banner. He was selected as the UCP candidate in September, defeated current City Councillor Thalia Hibbs with 69 per cent of the votes. Nomination contestant Rita Reich dropped out before nomination votes were cast.

Last election, he won with 6,502 votes (35.71 per cent).

Stories:

Myles Chykerda (@mchykerda)

Alberta Party

Myles Chykerda will be running for the first time for the Alberta Party. He was acclaimed in the nomination race in October, and told the Lacombe Globe he chose to run for the Alberta Party because he felt politically homeless following the merger of the Progressive Conservatives and the Wildrose Party, seeing the UCP as being pulled “very far to the right.”

Last election, the Alberta Party candidate, Tony Jeglum, came in fourth with 1,205 votes, or just 6.62 per cent.

Stories:

Doug Hart (@doughartndp)

New Democratic Party (NDP)

Doug Hart will be making his fifth attempt at representing Lacombe-Ponoka as a member of the NDP. He ran in both the last federal election and provincial elections, the latter of which he came in second to then-Wildrose candidate Ron Orr with 5,481 votes. He says Premier Rachel Notley has shown Albertans she is trustworthy, and like the Alberta Party, sees the NDP as a new home for conservatives who felt alienated by the PC/Wildrose merger.

Stories:

Shawn Tylke

Alberta Advantage Party

Shawn Tylke, a rural-area farmer, will be making his first political run for the Alberta Advantage Party. The party was formed by members of the Wildrose Party who weren’t in favour of merging with the PC’s to form the UCP. They were formally registered with Elections Alberta on Nov. 9, 2018 and the leader is Marilyn Burns.

Story:

To come.

Tessa Szwagierczak

Alberta Independence Party

Tessa is also making her first run as a candidate for the area, and is the second candidate to formally register as such with Elections Alberta.

The party was founded in 2001, where it failed to gather enough signatures to qualify as an official party so candidates had to stand as independents. The party itself is dedicated to increasing Alberta’s independence and autonomy.

Story:

To come.

Alberta Liberal & Alberta Green Party

As of yet, there is still no word on candidates running for the Alberta Liberals or Alberta Green Party.

All candidates forum

Those in the Lacombe-Ponoka riding will have their opportunity to learn where each candidate stands on a variety of local issues during the Lacombe Chamber of Commerce’s All Candidates Forum.

The forum will be held on Wednesday, April 3 at the Lacombe Memorial Centre (LMC) at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Election timelines

Candidate nominations for all parties end March 29, 2019 at 2 p.m.

A total of 87 Returning Officer offices opened Tuesday across Alberta. The Lacombe-Ponoka Returning Office is located at 5102 A 50 Ave. in Lacombe. The phone number is 587-380-1380, while the email is ro.68@elections.ab.ca.

Mail-in special ballots are now available for electors away on voting days.

Advance polls will run Tuesday April 9, 2019 until Saturday, April 13 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Those who need to register to vote can do so online at voterlink.ab.ca or by contacting Elections alberta at 1-877-422-VOTE (8683).