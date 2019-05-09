Lacombe Police Service to host Coffee with a Cop on Wednesdays

Citizens in Lacombe will soon have a weekly opportunity to speak with local law enforcement.

Lacombe Police Service (LPS) is launching Coffee with a Cop, to be held every Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at AnnaMaria’s Cafe in the Lacombe Memorial Centre (LMC).

“This is a great way to bridge the gap between the citizens of Lacombe and Lacombe Police Service as it opens dialogue and builds those key relationships needed in the community,” said Cst. Vaughn Bleasdale.

Cst. Bleasdale will be on hand to discuss any concerns, questions or ideas those in the community have regarding the police and crime in the community.