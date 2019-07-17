Lacombe Police Service seeking more information in series of hit and runs

On July 15th, 2019 the Lacombe Police Service received a report of a hit and run collision with injuries

at the intersection of Hwy 12 and 63 Street, Lacombe.

Police, attended the location and determined that a suspect vehicle described as a dark coloured Mercedes Benz SUV had struck another vehicle from behind, before fleeing East at a high rate of speed.

An occupant of the vehicle that was rear-ended by the offending vehicle was assessed on scene by EMS and was transported to the Lacombe Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Lacombe Police Service received a second complaint that a vehicle matching the description of the Mercedes Benz, involved in the earlier collision, had been involved in a second collision in a green space in the area of Parkland Acres in Lacombe.

Police attended and determined that the vehicle had been abandoned and had significant front end damage. The Mercedes SUV was confirmed as the vehicle involved in the first incident.

If you have information about this incident, please contact the Lacombe Police Service at 403-782-3279

or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at

1-800-222-8477.