Lacombe Police Service arrest Red Deer man for arson, theft

On May 28, 2019, the Lacombe Police Service observed a white Ford F250 in the area of 46 Ave. and 46 St. in Lacombe. A query of the vehicle was conducted and returned stolen out of the Red Deer area.

Upon observing police, the truck departed the location at a high rate of speed. Police entered into a criminal flight investigation but did not pursue due to public safety concerns.

The truck was later found on fire in the area of range road 410 in Lacombe County to which the Lacombe Fire Department attended. After further investigation the Lacombe Police were able to identify the driver of the stolen truck.

Christopher Nwaribe, 30, of Red Deer has been charged with the following offences:

Arson – one count

Possession of property over $5,000 – one count

Flight from police – one count

Dangerous driving – one count

Nwaribe was released on his own Recognizance and is scheduled to attend Red Deer Provincial Court June 21, 2019.

If you have information about this incident, please contact the Lacombe Police Service at 403-782-3279 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477.