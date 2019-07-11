Lacombe Police Service roundup: male in custody after hitting cars on Garden Road, stolen vehicles

On June 3, Lacombe police attempted to stop a silver Dodge caravan west on Hwy 12 in Lacombe. The van failed to stop at which time police entered into a criminal flight investigation. Police did not pursue due to public safety concerns.

On June 8, police attended a car dealership in the area of Hwy 2A in Lacombe after it was

reported that the front door of the business had been broken.

Security footage was available but only showed a male wearing a dark hoody enter the premise. The suspect was seen leaving in a Dodge Ram 3500 dually. No licence plate was obtained. This file is still under investigation

On June 9, police responded to the area of 51 Ave. in Lacombe after it was reported that Ford F350 had been stolen from a residence. This file is still under investigation.

On June 12, police responded to a business in the area of 45 St. in Lacombe after it was reported that someone had entered a secured compound and stole a F550 and dump trailer. Both were located abandoned a short time later in the area of Milton Rd., Lacombe County. This file is still under investigation.

On June 25, police attended a business in the area of Hwy 12 in Lacombe after it was reported someone had tried to gain access through the roof by cutting a hole to the inside. Substantial damage to the structure of the building was sustained.

The male suspect was described as approximately 6 feet tall, wearing bib overalls and a balaclava covering his face. At this time, this file is still under investigation.

On July 1, police were dispatched to a business in the area of 63 St. in Lacombe after it was reported that the front window of the business had been broken and a cash box containing an undisclosed amount of money removed.

The suspect departed the location on a motorcycle. No licence plate was obtained. This file is still under investigation.

On July 7, police responded to the Garden Road area of Lacombe after a car had hit three parked cars. The driver fled the scene on foot into a residence. A male was located a short time later and placed in police custody.

On July 7, police responded to the area of Sandstone Ave. after it was reported that a 1994 GMC Sierra had been stolen from a residence. This file is still under investigation.

If you have information about any of these incidents, please contact the Lacombe Police Service at 403-782-3279

or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-

222-8477.