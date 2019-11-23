Lacombe police respond to suspicious car fire in Co-op parking lot

Lacombe police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect vehicle following a car fire Nov. 18 in the Co-op parking lot off Hwy 2A in Lacombe.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the area shortly after 5 a.m. after receiving report of a vehicle in flames. When police arrived on scene, the vehicle, a jeep, was engulfed in flames and investigation, including a review of camera footage from local businesses have led police to believe the fire is suspicious in nature.

The vehicle association is described as a dark coloured Ford pickup truck with a tonneau cover and silver step up rails.

Those with information about the incident are asked to contact the Lacombe Police Service at (403)782-3279 or local police. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.tipsubmit.com