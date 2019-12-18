Lacombe police remind residents to be cautious of mail theft during the holiday season

The holiday season is a common time for mail theft.

The Lacombe Police Service would like to remind the public that we have seen an increase in mail theft this year. Mailboxes contain many items that a Grinch can find interesting. To avoid becoming a victim of mail theft here area some precautions we can all take to keep our holidays festive:

Check your mailboxes regularly and promptly.

Avoid sending cash and cheques in the mail if you can avoid it.

Avoid delivery of expensive items to your door. Thieves are watching.

Try to have a neighbor collect items delivered to your front door or have the items delivered to a work address or directly to the post office.

From the Lacombe Police Service to your family Happy Holidays and a Happy New Year! If you have information about mail theft or any other crime, please contact the Lacombe Police Service at 403-782-3279 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

–Submitted by the Lacombe Police Service