Lacombe police nab two for mail theft and identity fraud

On July 18, 2019, the Lacombe Police Service observed a Jeep Grand Cherokee in the area of Hwy 2A and

47 Ave. in Lacombe, stopped at a community mail box.

A traffic stop was conducted by police for an unrelated traffic offence and upon speaking with the two occupants, police observed a quantity of mail which did not belong to either occupant. Both were placed under arrest for possession of stolen mail and manufactured credit cards.

Further investigation found mail which had been stolen from a number of mailboxes in the Lacombe area and break in tools. A total of 31 victims of mail theft have been identified.

Mark Jacobson, 34, of Lacombe County has been charged with the following 14 offences:

4 counts of Identity Fraud

1 count of Theft from Mail

1 count of Theft from Mail of Keys

1 count of Possession of Identity Documents

1 count of Identity Theft

1 count of Possession of Break-in Instruments

1 count of Trafficking in Property Obtained by Crime

1 count of Possession of Property Under $5,000

1 count of Possession of Credit Card

1 count of Possession of Credit Card Data

1 count of Fail to Comply

Chris Besuijen, 35, of Red Deer has been charged with the following 13 offences:

1 count of Theft from Mail

1 count of Theft from Mail of Keys

1 count of Possession of Identity Documents

1 count of Identity Theft

1 count of Possession of Break-in Instruments

1 count of Trafficking in Property Obtained by Crime

2 counts of Possession of Property

1 count of Possession of Credit Card

1 count of Possession of Credit Card Data

2 counts of Fail to Comply

If you have information about this incident, please contact the Lacombe Police Service at 403-782-3279 or call

your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

–Submitted by the Lacombe Police Service