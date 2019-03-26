Lacombe Police deal with cab driver assault, vehicle and firearm thefts

March 14, 2019 – The Lacombe Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the Lacombe Lake area. After further investigation three occupants in the truck were found to be in possession of a sawed off rifle. Two male occupants were arrested and charged with multiple firearms offences. The third, a female youth, was identified as a missing person out of the Red Deer area and returned home.

March 15, 2019 – The Lacombe Police Service responded to the area of Hwy 12 after a theft of a 2018 Ford F150 from a local business. The truck was later recovered by the New Westminster Police Service in British Columbia. This event is still under investigation.

March 18, 2019 – The Lacombe Police received a complaint of an assault to a taxi cab driver in the Iron Wolf neighborhood after a disagreement over payment. The victim was struck in the head with a debit machine during a physical altercation. As a result, the suspect passenger was charged with assault.

March 18, 2019 – The Lacombe Police responded to the theft of a 2011 GMC Sierra from a local business in the Wolf Creek area. The truck was later recovered and returned to the business. This event is still under investigation.

March 19, 2019 – The Lacombe Police responded to 5600 block of 49 Ave. after it was reported that a Ford F550 had been stolen out of a driveway. The keys had been left in the vehicle. Police attempted to stop the vehicle at which time it failed to stop for police. It was later recovered in the Three Hills area.

On March 21 the residence was targeted again, at which time 12 firearms were stolen after the home was entered through a back door. These events are still under investigation.

March 21, 2019 – The Lacombe Police attended a residence in the 5900 block of 45 Ave. to conduct a residence check on a male currently on recognizance conditions. The male observed police and fled on foot. Police recovered a stolen sawed off firearm and bullet proof vest. A warrant in the first instance had been issued for the male for multiple firearms offences and breaches of recognizance.

“The Lacombe Police would like to remind the public to lock their vehicles and ensure keys are not left inside,” said Cst. Vaughan Bleasdale.

“Police are seeing an increase in home and vehicle entries and would like to remind the public to remain vigilant and call in any suspicious activity and that the Lacombe Police are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week”

If you have information about these incidents, please contact the Lacombe Police Service at 403-782-3279 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.