Lacombe Police Commission looking for feedback on municipal policing

The Lacombe Police Commission is looking to gauge resident satisfaction and trust in the Lacombe Police Service (LPS) through their 2019 Community Survey.

The survey, which can be completed online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/76KQVHC, is available until June 30, 2019.

“The survey was developed in consultation with the community and with guidance and direction from the Lacombe Police Commission,” said Police Chief Lorne Blumhagen in a release issued Monday.

“Resident input through this survey will help us develop plans and meet our goal of keeping Lacombe a safe, vibrant and evolving community for our citizens to live, work and play.”

The results of the survey will be analyzed and reviewed by the police commission at their regular meeting in the fall and then shared with the public.

The commission, as per their website, is an independent organization that oversees LPS. Among its responsibilities are the allocation of funds as budgeted by Lacombe city council, the establishment of policies for effective and efficient policing, as well as making sure enough staff are employed.

The commission also receives complaints against the chief of police and considers appeals in complaints against LPS or police service policies, amongst others.

“The commission is an essential link between the community and the police, with a mandate to balance requirements of public accountability with those of police independence,” said Lacombe Police Commission Chair Bob Huff.

“The results from this survey will provide us with data to better meet the requirements of the community in our strategic planning, and to meet the commission’s mandate.”

For more information on the Lacombe Police Commission, visit https://www.lacombepolicecommission.com.