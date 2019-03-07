Lacombe police charge two in traffic stop
On the 25 of February 2019, at approximately 3:30 AM, members of the Lacombe Police Service conducted a
routine traffic stop in the area of 50 Ave. and 52 St. in Lacombe.
After further investigation, a male passenger was found to be on curfew conditions and was subsequently arrested. A search of the vehicle located
a loaded firearm and a second firearm was located in the suspects possession. Police further located Methamphetamine during that search.
During the incident another suspect was identified walking in the area who was associated to the occupants of the vehicle. Police determined that this associate had also been in possession of a firearm which he had hidden near by upon seeing Police. A search of area located the firearm. Upon arrest, methamphetamine and ammunition was also found in his possession.
As a result, the following subjects have been charged with offences under the Criminal Code and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act:
Lyle Robert Vance, 26, of Red Deer was charged with 14 offences:
- Obstruct Peace Officer – One count
- Careless storage of a firearm – One count
- Possess dangerous weapon – One count
- Possession of firearm while unauthorized– One count
- Possession of prohibited weapon – One count
- Possession of a firearm knowing possession unauthorized – One count
- Unauthorized possession a firearm in a motor vehicle – One count
- Unauthorized possession of a loaded prohibited firearm – One count
- Possession of a controlled substance – One count
- Possession of firearm in contravention of order- Two counts
- Breach of condition – Three counts
Brent Hladun, 35, of Lacombe, Alta. was charged with five offences:
- Unauthorized possession of an unloaded firearm – One count
- Possession of a controlled substance – Two counts
- Possession of a firearm with no serial number – One count
- Fail to comply with Probation – One count
If you have information about this incident, please contact the Lacombe Police Service at 403-782-3279 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.
