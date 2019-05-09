Lacombe police charge Stettler man with possession of stolen property, break in instruments

On May 7th, 2019, Lacombe Police observed a suspicious truck in the back alley of the 5100 block of 49st, Lacombe, Alta.

Police conducted a query of the Alberta licence plate which returned as inactive.

Upon speaking with the driver of the vehicle the suspect fled the location on foot down the back alley and through a neighboring yard. A short foot pursuit ensued and the accused was taken into custody.

The accused advised police that he had fled as he knew he was wanted. The vehicle was later found to be stolen out of Mirror, Alta. Located in the vehicle were several break and enter instruments including bolt cutters, pry bars, numerous screw drivers and vice grips. Further search found a quantity of methamphetamine.

James Brian Hall, 40, of Stettler, has been charged with the following offences: