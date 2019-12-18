Lacombe police charge one in drug trafficking operation

Published on: December 18, 2019 | Last Updated: December 18, 2019 10:57 AM EST

On December 13, 2019 the Lacombe Police Service Crime Reduction Team (CRT) in collaboration with the Red Deer Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) conducted a joint operation targeting drug trafficking in the Central Alberta Region.

As a result of the investigation, Dwayne Nelson Hekob, 42, has been charged with the following offences:

  • Trafficking methamphetamine – One (1) count
  • Possession of Cocaine for the purpose of Trafficking – One (1) count

Hekob is scheduled to attend Red Deer Provincial Court January 13, 2020.

-Submitted by the Lacombe Police Service

