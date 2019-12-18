Lacombe police charge one in drug trafficking operation
On December 13, 2019 the Lacombe Police Service Crime Reduction Team (CRT) in collaboration with the Red Deer Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) conducted a joint operation targeting drug trafficking in the Central Alberta Region.
As a result of the investigation, Dwayne Nelson Hekob, 42, has been charged with the following offences:
- Trafficking methamphetamine – One (1) count
- Possession of Cocaine for the purpose of Trafficking – One (1) count
Hekob is scheduled to attend Red Deer Provincial Court January 13, 2020.
-Submitted by the Lacombe Police Service
