Lacombe Police, Blackfalds RCMP lay charges against two in joint investigation

On May 10th, 2019 members of the Lacombe Police Service entered into an investigation around the theft of a utility trailer and other items from the City of Lacombe.

Their investigation let them to a rural property north of Lacombe where the stolen items were found, recovered and returned to the rightful owner. While on the property it was noted that there were other stolen items.

A search warrant was drafted by the Blackfalds RCMP General Investigative Section (GIS) and with the assistance of members of the Lacombe Police Service it was executed on the evening of May 10th, 2019.

As a result of the Lacombe Police Services initial investigation the following charges were laid:

Shawn Bullerwell of Lacombe County was charged with:

Trafficking in Property obtained by Crime over $5,000 – S. 355.2 Criminal Code.

Possession of Property obtained by Crime over $5,000 – S. 354(1)(a) Criminal Code X 4

Possession of a Controlled Substance – Cocaine – S. 4(1) Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine – S. 4(1) Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Bruce Regie of Red Deer was charged with:

Possession of a Controlled Substance – Cocaine – S. 4(1) Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine – S. 4(1) Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Possession of Property obtained by Crime over $5000 – S. 354(1)(a) Criminal Code

As a result of the subsequent investigation conducted by the Blackfalds GIS and Lacombe Police Service, Bullerwell was further charged with:

Possession of Property obtained by Crime over $5,000 – S. 354(1)(a) Criminal Code X 2

Possession of Property obtained by Crime under $5,000 – S. 354(1)(b) Criminal Code X 2

Fraudulent Concealment – S. 341 Criminal Code.

On all matters, both accused were released on their own recognizance to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court.

-BLACKFALDS RCMP