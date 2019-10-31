Lacombe police arrest Red Deer man in possession of shot guns and meth

On October 27, 2019, the Lacombe Police conducted a traffic stop of an unregistered motor vehicle.

Upon speaking with the driver he was found to be breaching Recognizance conditions. Search of the motor vehicle found methamphetamine in close proximity to the driver. Further search located stolen mail and a shotgun under the front seat and a second shotgun in the trunk.

Tyler Campbell, 27, of Red Deer has been charged with the following offences:

Possession of methamphetamine – 1 (one) count.

Unauthorized possession of firearm in a motor vehicle – 1 (one) count.

Unauthorized possession of a firearm – 1 (one) count

Fail to Comply with Recognizance – 4 (four) counts

If you have information about this incident, please contact the Lacombe Police Service at 403-782-3279 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

-Submitted by the Lacombe Police Service