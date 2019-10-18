Lacombe Performing Arts Centre receives donation for grand piano purchase from Yellow Door Dance Company

Before the dust has even settled on the purchase of the Lacombe Performing Arts Centre (LPAC) facility, the LPAC committee is still hard at work creating a space suitable for all arts.

The purchase of a grand piano to be able to accommodate a broader range of concerts and performances is the next step in developing the services of the centre.

“Unfortunately, we have had to turn away a couple of artists looking to host concerts because we weren’t properly equipped with a piano. We are excited to add the piano to the Theatre to be able to provide a better-equipped space for those opportunities when more classical and instrumental artists would like to perform,” said Rosanna Kerekes, Executive Director of the LPAC.

Jennifer Bruggencate with Yellow Door Dance Company presented a donation to LPAC to help offset the purchase.

“Yellow Door Dance Company is so excited to help the Lacombe Performing Arts Centre work towards their purchase of a grand piano to enhance the performance experience at the centre, and is happy to support our fellow artists in Lacombe and area. We hope that the community will continue to support our performing arts centre as they grow and improve,” said Bruggencate.

Starting in November, the LPAC board will be starting a monthly 50/50 raffle “Win a Grand to Support the Grand” to support the costs associated with the piano purchase.