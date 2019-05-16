Lacombe Hospital emergency department renos on time, budget

Construction is well underway, adding improved treatment spaces, a new waiting room, barrier-free washrooms and other amenities to the Lacombe Hospital and Care Centre emergency department (ED).

Work on major redevelopment of the ED began at the end of November, 2018 and is anticipated to be complete late 2019. Highlights will include enhanced triage and treatment spaces and improvements to patient and staff safety. Renovations are also expected to improve patient flow within the department.

Additional features include:

New waiting room area with clear visibility from triage and admitting areas

Barrier free public washrooms

Co-location of triage and admitting

New nursing and admitting work stations

Improved infrastructure including emergency power and lighting

Throughout the course of construction, the ED has been operating in an alternate location within the facility and remains open and operational. Patients, visitors and staff are reminded to pay attention to, and abide by, all posted signage as a clearly marked, designated parking location for ambulances remains in place at the front of the building.

The $3.1-million project is being led by Alberta Health Services (AHS) Capital Management, in partnership with the Lacombe Health Trust.

AHS is contributing $1.8M towards construction, project design and consulting engineering. The Lacombe Health Trust has pledged $1.3M towards the redevelopment project which will go towards new equipment, support construction costs and be used to establish a donor recognition display.

The emergency department at the Lacombe Hospital and Care Centre manages about 24,000 emergency visits every year and services the City of Lacombe and surrounding rural areas – a population of about 22,000.

Alberta Health Services is the provincial health authority responsible for planning and delivering health supports and services for more than four million adults and children living in Alberta. Its mission is to provide a patient-focused, quality health system that is accessible and sustainable for all Albertans.