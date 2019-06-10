Lacombe Hospital and Care Centre’s charity golf classic tees off

While hole games and fun prizes capture the attention of golfers, the real winners at the Lacombe Hospital Charity Golf Classic are the patients in the Emergency Department at the Lacombe Hospital and Care Centre.

For 28 years the Lacombe Hospital Charity Golf Classic has been raising money for the local hospital, supporting patient care and comforts and providing funds for equipment enhancements. Proceeds from this year’s tournament will be used to purchase new heart monitors for the Emergency Department.

“The heart monitor is a vital piece of equipment as heart rate is the number one indicator that medical staff have for how a patient is doing,” says Lacombe Health Trust Board Chair Jim Dixon Jr. “Our mission is to support the enhancement of health care in the community, and this golf tournament is an important part of how we do that.”

The tournament has been well supported by local businesses, golfers and sponsors, including returning presenting sponsor BAMSS Contracting Inc.

“We’re delighted that BAMSS Contracting Inc. joined the tournament again this year,” says Dixon. “A great company choosing a great cause to do genuine good in our community is a win-win in the best sense of the term.”

Bob Hancik, president of BAMSS Contracting Inc., said the company is excited to continue their partnership with the Lacombe Health Trust given its importance to local health care and history of purchasing equipment for the Lacombe Hospital and Care Centre through funds raised at the golf tournament.

“BAMSS is always looking for ways to contribute to the community,” says Hancik. “This is a unique opportunity to support emergency medical care, and we know the money raised today will make a difference.”

The tournament tees off on Wednesday, June 12 at the challenging and beautiful Lacombe Golf and Country Club with support from other sponsors, including DB Bobcat, Autotech Collision and Frame, NOVA Chemicals, Lacombe Ford and Sunny94.

After a buffet breakfast in the clubhouse, the players take to the course for a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The day concludes with golf balls being dropped from a helicopter to choose the winner of the 50/50 draw.

Last year funds raised from the golf classic were used to purchase an innovative gait trainer for the physiotherapy department at the hospital. Previous events have helped provide other enhancements to the site, including:

An EKG machine.

A fully automatic birthing bed.

A new operating table and lights for the operating room

Patient bath lifts, which allows staff to more safely and frequently offer personal care to patients.

Electric beds in both acute and continuing care units, which replaced outdated manual crank beds.

For more information on the Lacombe Health Trust, please visit www.lacombehealthtrust.com.

-Submitted