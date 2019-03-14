Lacombe Globe office to close, newspaper will remain

Changes are coming for the Lacombe Globe.

By now, many readers have seen the “For Rent” sign in the Lacombe Globe’s office window and have asked where we’re moving to.

The not-so-helpful answer is everywhere and nowhere.

As of March 27, 2019, the Lacombe Globe will officially close its office doors at 5019-50 St. in the heart of the city’s historic downtown, and begin a new, more mobile chapter in its 118-year history.

Over the past decade, with society’s shift towards digital media, the approach to news has had to change. Newsrooms across the country have dwindled in size, and the Lacombe Globe has been no exception – going from a three person newsroom with two sales representatives and a receptionist, to a one person newsroom and one sales representative.

Now, our newsroom won’t be in the office, but wherever there is news to cover. Our staff will work remotely and around the community. With that, there will be a few more changes.

The Lacombe Globe’s archives are being taken on by the Lacombe and District Historical Society, so those looking to access them will now be asked to contact them. The Lacombe Globe will also no longer have a space to hold back issues of newspapers, so anyone looking to catch up on past issues will have to rely on the Lacombe Globe website or have someone else collect the papers for you.

We will no longer be able to provide roll ends.

Those looking to send in Letters to the Editor, as well as comments and concerns can do so by using the contact form on the Lacombe Globe website at www.lacombeglobe.com, emailing our reporter at abarrett@postmedia.com, or using our new mailing address as follows:

Lacombe Globe

Box 5882

Lacombe, AB

T4L 1X4

As always, we encourage readers to reach out with story ideas, advertising needs or distribution concerns, and contact information is detailed in the ad below.

While our office doors are closing, the Lacombe Globe newspaper that has proudly served Lacombe, Blackfalds and Lacombe County since 1901 will remain. Our commitment to the community and telling the stories readers need to hear will also remain.

We hope you’ll continue to stick with us and keep reading as we enter this new chapter in our history.

-GLOBE STAFF