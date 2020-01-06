Lacombe Globe closing January 16

We are sorry to announce that Postmedia will be closing the Lacombe Globe, effective Jan. 16.

The closure is not a decision we take lightly: we know that the Globe has been important to Lacombe and the surrounding area for the last 119 years.

Our staff has been proud to work in the service of the community through good times and bad. However , the newspaper is no longer financially viable.

We’d like to thank readers in Lacombe and the surrounding area for the many great years since the newspaper was founded in 1901. It has been a privilege to serve the area.

-Postmedia

The Lacombe Globe will have a comprehensive look back on the newspaper and it’s past 119 years in the community in our final, Jan. 16 issue.