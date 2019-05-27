Lacombe Generals withdrawing from ACHW

The Lacombe Generals are hanging up their skates and withdrawing from the Allan Cup Hockey West (ACHW) league.

In a letter sent to the ACHW dated March 24 and passed along to the Lacombe Globe, the state of senior hockey in western Canada played a significant role in the decision.

“With the current situation we find ourselves in whereas there are only three Senior AAA hockey clubs remaining in Alberta/B.C., we find today to be the right time to hang up our skates and withdraw from the ACHW,” Generals General Manager Jeff McInnis wrote.

“The list of issues and contributing factors is as long as my inseam perhaps, but so is the list of things to be grateful for.”

This past season, the Fort Saskatchewan Chiefs folded their team. At the end of the 2018-19 season, the Rosetown Redwings announced their withdrawal from the ACHW, leaving just Stony Plain Eagles, Innisfail Eagles and the Lacombe Generals as part of the league.

Now it’s just Innisfail and Stony Plain.

Today we announce that the AAA Rosetown Redwings Hockey Club will not be returning for the 2019-2020 @the_achw season. Thank you to the players, @rudsy32, @mcavoyk, @coachhogee, Bryan Burt, @kostrom29, Bob Clothier, Donna Coben, all of the volunteers, and sponsors. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/OEVuxXpCjo — Rosetown Redwings Hockey Club (@RRedwings) May 10, 2019

Interesting news today out of the @the_achw that the @LacombeGenerals are “Hanging up their skates and stepping away from the ACHW League”. One thing I can tell you is that we will not be stopping our quest for the Allan Cup! — Innisfail Eagles (@innisfaileagles) May 27, 2019

The Lacombe Generals began as the Bentley Generals in 1999 where they won three Allan Cup championships in 2009, 2013 and 2016.

They moved the franchise to the City of Lacombe for the 2016-17 season, and most recently hosted and won the 2019 Allan Cup tournament, which they said was one of, if not the most successful tournament hosted in recent history.

They made 13 Allan Cup tournament appearances, and 10 finals appearances.

More to come.