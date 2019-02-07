Lacombe Food Bank receives gift from flying club from Twinkle Tours

The Lacombe Flying Club handed over a $6,410 donation to the Lacombe Food Bank last Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019.

The donation was raised through the flying club’s annual Twinkle Tours, which provide area residents and visitors a bird’s eye view of central Alberta from the night sky in exchange for a minimum $50 donation per person.

An annual success, there’s always more interest than there are spots, and this year was no different.

“We sold out in three days,” said flying club President Jon Fromm. “We couldn’t do as many as last year – there weren’t as many airplanes….But when you get to give back to the community and have fun doing it, what could be better?”

Last year, Twinkle Tours raised $10,700 for the food bank. According to Snow, it’s these donations that keep the food bank going into the Spring, as donations can become more sparse after the Christmas season.

Fromm says pilots from Grande Prairie had actually inquired about helping the Lacombe Flying Club on their tours. After he encouraged them to start their own version of Twinkle Tours and benefit their own community instead, they chose to support Ronald McDonald House.