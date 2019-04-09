Lacombe FCSS dishes out grants for community projects

The Lacombe and District Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) and the City of Lacombe are pleased to announce the projects approved to receive funding under the 2019 Community Grant Program.

“We are pleased to partner with the city and community organizations to address local needs and help support individuals and families,” said Lacombe and District FCSS Executive Director Susan MacDonald.

“The approved projects will benefit many in the community and address our goal of providing supports to all age groups.”

The city provides Lacombe and District FCSS with additional funds annually to facilitate the Community Grant Program, which supports local social service programs that are preventive in nature to promote and enhance the well-being of individuals, families and the community. The available funding for 2019 is $31,500.

“It’s been said before that the city’s not-for-profit volunteer groups are beyond admirable for what they contribute to our community,” said Deborah Juch, Director of Community Services for the City of Lacombe. “The city has a proud history of partnering with community groups to help fund critical programming, and it’s a privilege to be a part of what they do.”

Below is the list of local community organizations who received funding through the 2019 FCSS Community Grant Program:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lacombe & District for community mentoring – $11,950

Youth Unlimited for youth drop-in programming – $3,990

Youth Unlimited for Stepping Stones – $2,380

Volunteer Link for office operations – $6,990

Lacombe Lifelong Learning for Connect Parent Group – $3,825

Kozy Korner seniors for special events – $900

Centre for Peace & Justice for conflict skills training workshops – $1,465

-CITY OF LACOMBE