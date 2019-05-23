Lacombe Farmers Market opens for 40th season

The Lacombe Farmers’ Market season has officially begun for a 40th straight year.

On Friday, the market set up shop at Michener Park, and while the weather was on the blustery side, it didn’t stop patrons from heading outdoors and perusing fresh produce, perennials and artisanal goods.

Matt van der Heide, who’s overseeing the market this year, said he was a little surprised by the turnout from both vendors and the public alike given the conditions, but said it spoke to why the market has been so successful over the past four decades.

“The local support is the secret,” he said. “I think it’s a really good town for people going out of their way to support small companies and local producers – it almost works against us to be in the morning on a weekday when a lot of people are at work, but people find a way to come.”

The opening market of the season had 50 vendors turn out, selling clothing and accessories, handcrafted soaps, woodworking projects, artwork, vegetables and plants, as well as home-baked goods and other treats. There were market newcomers, and even more familiar faces, but none moreso than John and Doris Luymes of Luymes Apiaries – the only vendors to have been part of the Lacombe Farmers’ Market from the very start.

“Lacombe’s been very good to us,” Doris said, referring, too, to the people in the community and the support that has allowed her and her husband to continue their business, selling both the traditional liquid honey, and a creamed version – which she prefers – that doesn’t crystallize, by the pail.

“People tell me it’s the best around. I don’t know – I know I like it. We’ve done well enough to keep going with it.”

She was the one to start selling their honey 40 years ago at the market, with her husband joining her at markets a couple years later. They’ve attended other markets, such as Red Deer’s up until a couple years ago, but says Lacombe’s has always been one of their favourites.

Part of the charm, like many other farmers markets across the province, is that focus on locally created goods.

“We have a limitation of 20 per cent commercial vendors versus 80 per cent handmade, meaning you make it, you bake it, or you grow it – that’s the farmers market standard,” he said. “We have to maintain that balance to make sure we’re following the Alberta Farmers’ Market guidelines which is about promoting and supporting local producers.”

The market runs every Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. starting May Long weekend through to Oct. 11, 2019.

Last year, the market in Lacombe returned to Michener Park after several years in the parking lot of the Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex. Although there was some criticism about the market being held at a location without paved walkways, making it a little harder for those with walkers, strollers and wheelchairs to browse the market, overall van der Heide says the move has been positive.

I think accessibility wise and parking this location is better. Visbility – we like the highway here. Just moving out here gives us more room for more vendors,” he said. “The only downside is it’s not a nice, paved surface but that’s the trade-off.

“I’ve heard concerns from vendors that it might be a deterrent, but I have seen those customers down here and I haven’t heard that concern. The city seems to have done well maintaining this part of the parking lot to keep it very accessible.”

For more information, visit www.lacombefarmersmarket.ca.

Farmers Markets in the area

Bentley and District Farmers Market

Saturdays from 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. (4:30 p.m. on long weekends and rodeo week)

May 18-Aug. 31.

Curling Rink, 5218 50 St.

Lacombe Market

Wednesdays 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

June 5 – Aug. 28

Lacombe Memorial Centre

www.facebook.com/LacombeMarket

Red Deer Downtown Farmers’ Market

Little Gaetz Ave. between 48 St. and 50 St.

Wednesdays from 3:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

May 29-Oct. 9

www.downtownmarket.ca

Sylvan Lake Farmers’ Market

Fridays from 4 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

May 17- Sept. 27

5104 Lakeshore Drive

sylvanlakefarmersmarket.ca

For a full list of Alberta Farmers Markets, visit www.albertafarmersmarket.com.