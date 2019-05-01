Lacombe downtown mural vandalized, repairs coming

One of Lacombe’s downtown murals was vandalized over the weekend – but the unwanted marks won’t be there for long.

The mural which graces the backside of the Bank of Montreal building just off 49c Ave. had a few extra and out of place additions to the portrayal of a past view of 50 Ave, including a few scribbles and genitalia, while a swastika appeared on another side of the wall.

While some of the graffiti was already removed as of Tuesday, aided by some protective coatings, there are plans for artist John Ellenberger to return to the community and do some touch ups on the murals, according to City of Lacombe Executive Assistant of Community Services Maureen MacKenzie.

“He’s going to try to slip out this week to repair them and we’ve also contracted him to fill in the big, blank spots where we removed signage,” she said. “With luck, it’ll be done this week, and if not it will be sometime in June when it’s completely taken care of.”

She said there is regular maintenance done on the murals that the city budgets for, as well as any repair work needing to be done to keep the murals in the best condition possible.

However, anyone with information on the vandalism of the murals can contact the Lacombe Police Service at 403-782-3279 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.tipsubmit.com.