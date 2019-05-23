Lacombe detours planned for Westview Drive and Garden Road

Residents are advised that as part of the City of Lacombe’s West Area Servicing Project, there are planned road closures at the intersections of Westview Drive, Eagle Road and Garden Road along Fairway Drive (see map).

Residents who live on Westview Drive, Garden Road and Eagle Road are asked to use Northstar Drive as an alternate route. Local traffic will be maintained along Fairview Drive.

Pending weather and successful installation, Pidherney’s anticipates the following construction schedule:

The Westview Drive and Fairway Drive closure remaining in effect up to or about Thursday, May 30

The Garden Road and Fairway Drive closure remaining in effect up to or about Saturday, June 1

The Eagle Road and Fairway Drive closure to be in effect from May 23 until or about Saturday June 8

Please obey posted signs and flag persons. We appreciate your cooperation and understanding during this construction period.

For more information about this project, go to www.lacombe.ca/construction.