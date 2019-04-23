Lacombe County under fire advisory

Due to windy and dry conditions, a Fire Advisory has been issued for Lacombe County.

Existing fire permits remain valid (subject to suspension or cancellation). New fire permits will be issued on a case-by-case basis and may be restricted or require additional conditions. We ask that all conditions of valid fire permits are strictly adhered to.

What is allowed:

Safe wood campfires in campgrounds (within fire rings), backyards, or random camping areas

Burning barrels

Charcoal briquettes

Portable propane fire pits

Gas or propane stoves and barbecues

Catalytic or infrared-style heaters

Please remember:

Off-Highway Vehicles can start wildfires – frequently check to ensure hotspots are free of debris, and make sure mufflers and spark arrestors are working properly.

Never leave a campfire unattended. Soak it, stir it and soak it again until cool to the touch to ensure it is extinguished.

The fire advisory will remain in effect until conditions improve. If the fire hazard continues to increase, further restrictions may be implemented.

Please follow our website, www.lacombecounty.com, for the most current information.