Lacombe County to host Intermunicipal Development Plan open house for Sylvan Lake

The public is invited to a drop-in style open house to provide input on the final draft of the Sylvan Lake Intermunicipal Development Plan (IDP).

The public open house is set for November 20, 2019, at the NexSource Centre – Seniors Centre in Sylvan Lake from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Sylvan Lake Intermunicipal Development Plan (IDP) is a collaborative effort between the eight municipalities surrounding Sylvan Lake: Lacombe County, Red Deer County, Summer Village of Birchcliff, Summer Village of Half Moon Bay, Summer Village of Jarvis Bay, Summer Village of Norglenwold, the Summer Village of Sunbreaker Cove, and the Town of Sylvan Lake.

What Is an IDP?

The IDP works toward common goals while respecting the unique interests of each municipality and also:

sets the policy framework for coordinating future land uses and development between the municipalities;

builds upon the wealth of existing planning documents that provide strong background information;

results in an agreement between the municipalities on how to work together to manage lands related to future development areas, environmental considerations, recreation, transportation and infrastructure, and continuing collaborative relationships.

The content of the IDP focuses on:

How development will proceed in the Plan Area;

How the environment will be protected;

programming) will be required and how it will be coordinated to accommodate future development; and How the Partner Municipalities will continue to work together in the future to ensure the successful outcomes of their shared goals.

The project is currently in its final phase of the process. During this phase, the municipalities will be:

Circulating the Draft Sylvan Lake Intermunicipal Development Plan to the community;

Hosting an open house and online survey to receive further input from the community;

Updating the Draft Sylvan Lake IDP with feedback received; and

Presenting the Final Sylvan Lake IDP at a public hearing between all Partner Municipalities.

Sean McIntyre, mayor of Sylvan Lake and chairperson of the Sylvan Lake IDP Steering Committee, says that he looks forward to seeing as many community members at the open house as possible.

“The partners have been working diligently at charting a path forward for the region, which will ensure continued health for our lake and high quality of life for our residents. We listened to and incorporated the public’s feedback in phases one and two, and we now need to hear if the plan hits the mark,” said McIntyre.

“It is important to get feedback from the residents during this final stage of the project.”

What if you can’t make it to the Open House?

An executive summary of the plan and the full Draft Sylvan Lake IDP can be found at www.sylvanlakeidp.com. An online survey will be available Nov. 20 -Dec. 4 for the public to provide input on the Draft Sylvan Lake Intermunicipal Development Plan.

Hard copies of the survey will also be available November 20 – December 4 from any Partner Municipality office (Lacombe County office, Red Deer County office, the Summer Village office, and the Town Sylvan Lake office). Hard copies of the survey can also be mailed out upon request.

-Submitted by Lacombe County