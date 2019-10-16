Lacombe County signs Intermunicipal Collaboration Frameworks with Alix, Clive

Lacombe County has signed Intermunicipal Collaboration Frameworks (ICF) with both the Village of Alix and Village of Clive.

A legislated requirement of the Municipal Government Act, ICF agreements must be created by municipalities that share common boundaries by 2020.

“Lacombe County has long been a believer in the importance of having excellent working relationships with our urban partners,” said Lacombe County Reeve Paula Law. “The signing of these ICF agreements paves a path forward for continued collaboration and communication between Lacombe County and the Village of Alix.

She offered similar comments for Clive.

“Because the county and village already had agreements in place for many of the required services, the ICF process proved to be an exercise that highlighted the successful relationship between our municipalities,” she said. “The signing of this ICF agreement paves a path forward for continued collaboration and communication between Lacombe County and the Village of Clive.”

Frameworks are designed to ensure municipalities contribute funding to services that benefit their residents, as well as proving integrated and strategic planning as well as the delivery and funding intermunicipal services.

They also outline what services are provided or shared between municipalities, as well as those provided by third parties and how such service are funded and delivered. Services include transportation, water and wastewater, solid waste, emergency services, recreation and others that benefit residents in the municipalties involved.

Key points included in the ICF between Lacombe County and the Village of Alix, and the ICF between the county and the Village of Clive include:

An update and consolidation of the Fire Services Agreement between the village and county;

An endorsement of the existing Facilities Operational Cost Sharing Agreement;

A joint approach to capital planning for capital assets used by village and county residents;

An opportunity for each municipality to have input into policy and service level development for operating cost-sharing;

Service Inventories outlining the types of service, funding mechanisms, and the party(ies) responsible for delivering each service, including Solid Waste Collection and Disposal, Fire Response Services, Emergency Management, Recreation Services, Library Services and Seniors Housing.

“We feel the development of an Intermunicipal Collaboration Framework has strengthened communication between Lacombe County and the Village of Alix,” said Village of Alix Mayor Rob Fehr. “We look forward to continuing to work closely with our neighbours on all matters of mutual interest.”

“We were pleased to work with the county on our ICF; through this process, it was evident that both the Village and the County truly believe in the power of partnerships,” said Village of Clive Mayor Luci Henry. “The ICF allows us to plan and deliver programs and services effectively, efficiently and economically to the residents we both serve.”