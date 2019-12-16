Lacombe County reminding anglers of "Take it Off" ice hut program on Gull Lake, Sylvan Lake, Buffalo Lake

With colder weather here, Lacombe County would like to remind people with ice fishing huts on local lakes about the Take it Off program for Gull Lake, Sylvan Lake, and Buffalo Lake.

“The Take it Off program is a great way to protect our water resources, and we remind people that they need to re-register each year to get their identification card,” said Jalene Makus, Lacombe County Agriculture Coordinator. “Most of the people on the lakes understand the importance of taking their huts and garbage out with them before spring arrives, and this program helps ensure that happens.”

Why is it important to register your ice hut?

Registering is entirely voluntary, and it ensures that each hut is accounted for at the end of the ice fishing season, reducing the likelihood of ice huts falling through the ice in the spring and polluting the lake. This protects the environment and ensures the safety of fish and animals that depend on that water source, as well as lake users throughout the year.

Registration of huts also protects ice fishing huts from vandalism and theft, and helps identify the owner of ice huts in the event of any issues related to ice hut property.

The registration process is quick, easy and free of charge. Once completed, an identification card will be mailed to each angler. Ice hut identification cards must be clearly displayed on the outside of each ice hut. Lacombe County reminds anglers to inform us about any changes of contact information by contacting the Lacombe County Office.

To register an ice hut on Sylvan Lake, please visit www.sylvanlake.ca/take-it-off. Anglers on both Gull Lake and Buffalo Lake can register their ice hut online by visiting the Lacombe County website or by calling the County Office at (403)782-8959.

For more information, visit www.lacombecounty.com.

–Submitted by Lacombe County