Lacombe County has been recognized by the Alberta Planners Institute (APPI) for their public engagement approach following reviews of both the county’s Municipal Development Plan (MDP) and Land Use Bylaw (LUB).

“An engaged and educated public is a powerful tool for any municipality, and we thank our ratepayers for giving us their time and working with us during our MDP/LUB review,” said County Reeve Paula Law in a release issued Wednesday. “We are so proud of our planning team, whose creativity and ‘outside the box’ thinking managed to catch our ratepayers’ attention, and led to a comprehensive review of the MDP and LUB that reflects the desires of the community.”

The county was recognized for putting together a strategic campaign that ensured they were reaching out to the public in a variety of ways, from school presentations, to education booklets and videos, targeted social media advertising, public meetings as well as round table discussions, workshops and interactive web forms. Using feedback collected, the county constructed a “user-friendly” guide outlining the vision for Lacombe County’s future.

Manager of Planning Services Dale Freitag said the “recognition we are receiving from our peers at APPI is appreciated and we hope our success will inspire other communities to seek out new ways to engage their communities.

“Lacombe County would also like to thank the hard work and time the county residents gave us as part of the process and share this recognition with them.”

Lacombe County was also presented with an honourable mention in the 2018 Minister’s Awards for Municipal Excellence for Innovation for their creative approach when engaging the public during the same reviews earlier this year.