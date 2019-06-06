Lacombe County mails out 2019 tax notices

Municipal property tax notices were recently mailed out to Lacombe County ratepayers and should be appearing in mailboxes in the coming week.

If you do not receive your 2019 tax notice by the end of June, please contact Lacombe County’s Assessment

Department at 403-782-6601.

“We encourage ratepayers to be proactive and make sure their tax notice was received,” said Michael Minchin, Manager of Corporate Services. “To avoid all penalties, tax payments must be received by last business day in August.”

The county’s tax notice is a combined assessment and tax notice.

do so. A per parcel fee will be charged for people making complaints against assessments. If the Assessment Review Board decides in favour of the complainant, the fee will be refunded. Property owners who miss the tax payment deadline will have a 6 per cent penalty applied on

Sept. 1, 2019, on the outstanding taxes owing. An additional 10 per cent penalty will be added on

Dec. 1 for all taxes remaining unpaid after Nov. 30.

“Like other online bill payments, there may be a processing delay for online tax payments, so people who

plan to pay their taxes through electronic banking should not to leave it until the last minute,” Minchin said.

Property tax payments can be made:

at the property owner’s financial institution;

through online banking;

Road intersection), or; by mail – including mailing post-dated cheques dated for Aug. 31, 2019. If sending payments by

mail, property owners must ensure that their payments are postmarked by Canada Post by Aug.

31, 2019, to avoid late penalties.

The above due date and penalties do not apply to ratepayers enrolled in the Tax Instalment Payment

Plan (TIPP), which allows property taxes to be paid on a monthly basis instead of one single payment.

Application forms for enrollment are available at the Lacombe County Administration office or on the

Lacombe County website.