Lacombe County lifts fire advisory

The fire advisory for Lacombe County has been lifted, thanks to the recent spring snowstorms.

Residents are advised, however, that fire permits are still required for all outdoor fires, except those for cooking and warming purposes and burning barrels.

“Even with the wet, cool weather, it’s important for the public to be cautious with controlled burns,” said Lacombe County Fire Chief Drayton Bussiere. “We also want to emphasize that any material from smoking, like cigarette butts, are disposed of responsibly and not tossed from car windows.”

While conditions are now safer for burning, the public needs to be aware of the requirements included with burn permits and adhere to them.

Fire permits can be requested through the myLacombeCounty app, through the Fire Permit Request form on the county’s website at www.lacombecounty.com, over the phone or in person at the Lacombe County office.

The fire advisory went into effect April 23, 2019.