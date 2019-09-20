Lacombe County emphasizes traffic safety to local students

Lacombe County welcomed more than 600 local students to its inaugural Traffic Safety Day On September 19, 2019.

By bringing local safety and enforcement presenters, the county gave students an up-close look at the many aspects of traffic safety, such as dangerous driving, bus safety, speeding, emergency response, and railway safety.

“Traffic safety is important for kids of all ages, whether they are taking the bus for the first time, or taking their car for a drive,” explained Dave Lahucik, Lacombe County School Resource Officer. “Equally as important are the relationships that the kids make with our local partners.”

In addition to the Lacombe County Enforcement team, Traffic Safety Day presenters included: