Lacombe County council highlights - August 22

Henners Pond Outlet

Council approved a motion that Lacombe County consent to the City of Lacombe acquiring a permanent easement and temporary workspace in lands located in SE 5-41-26 W4M and SW 4-41-26 W4M to facilitate the construction of the Henners Pond Outlet project.

City of Lacombe RC(1) applications

RC(1) Capital Support of Recreation and Culture Facilities applications from the City of Lacombe were approved by council.

Lacombe County will contribute $47,372 to the City of Lacombe’s 2019 Lacombe Memorial Centre, Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex Kinsmen Aquatic Centre and arena capital projects. The Recreation Capital Assistance Reserve will fund this contribution.

Property tax cancellation request

Council defeated a resolution to approve a proposed property tax payment plan submitted by AlphaBow Energy Ltd. for 26 different property assessments in Lacombe County.

Another motion for Lacombe County to approve a proposed property tax payment plan submitted by New North

Resources Ltd. for 11 different property assessments was also defeated by council.

ICF Discussion Protocols – City of Lacombe

Council approved the City of Lacombe/Lacombe County Intermunicipal Collaboration Framework Discussion

Protocols.

Meeting with MLAs/MPs

Council authorized the county manager to arrange meetings with Lacombe County’s MLAs. A meeting with Lacombe County MPs will be arranged after the federal election this fall.

Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers

A delegation from the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) provided an update to council on status of the natural gas and oil industry.

Kuhnen Natural Area

Council heard a presentation from a neighbour of the Kuhnen Natural Area. Lacombe County had previously received a letter of concern regarding the engagement during the creation of the park and the current operation of the area from that neighbour.

Committee of the Whole

In addition to receiving the minutes of the Aug. 6, 2019 Committee of the Whole meeting for information, council also reviewed the following items from that meeting:

Presentation on trails

A presentation made during the Aug. 6, 2019 Committee of the Whole meeting on Lacombe County trails was received for information.

County recreational facilities – user fees

Council directed the county manager to prepare a report regarding the implementation of user fees/parking fees

for county recreational facilities (Sandy Point Beach/Sunbreaker Cove Boat Launch). This report will be presented

at a future council meeting.

Review of recreational facilities

A presentation on Lacombe County Recreation Facilities and Operating Costs was received for information by

council.

City of Lacombe/Town of Blackfalds Joint Economic Agreements

A report on the current Joint Economic Agreements between the City of Lacombe and Lacombe County and the

Town of Blackfalds and Lacombe County and the Tax Share Summary was received for information.

Public Participation Policy

Under Policy AD(40) Public Participation Policy, council approved that the county manager move forward with the

following:

• Include public participation section with staff recommendations in council agenda items.

• Public Input/Engagement surveys for residents (how they like to be included; why they choose to

participate; what prevents them from participating; how do they want to be communicated to).

Province of Alberta Shallow Gas Well Tax Reduction Initiative

A report on the Province of Alberta Shallow Gas Well Tax Reduction Initiative and the subsequent meeting on Aug. 21, 2019 in Three Hills was received for information.

The next regular council meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at 9 a.m. at the Lacombe County Administration Building.

-Submitted by Lacombe County