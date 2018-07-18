Lacombe Corn Maze branded with CFR logo

Wrangle the family together and prepare to get roped up in the midst of the Lacombe Corn Maze this Friday.

That’s right – Kraay Family Farm is officially opening for the season July 20, and this year, the farm is taking on a distinct rodeo theme, with the maze commemorating the Canadian Finals Rodeo (CFR) finding new roots just down the QEII in Red Deer.

“We always try to think of what events are going on in our area and we knew CFR was coming to Red Deer,” said Rachel Kraay, owner and operator of Kraay Family Farm. “We’re so excited about that because we have farming roots and love the rodeo. We approached them and they thought it would be a great partnership leading up to their event.

“Their logo works so well in the field, so we’re really happy about that.”

In past years, the maze has featured a giant QR code, the Peanuts gang, various sports logos and even country music artist Paul Brandt.

Regardless of design, however, the process of creating the maze is more or less the same every year.

Corn is planted across the 15-acre field, and once it reaches about three inches in height, and the design of the year is finalized, about four kilometres of paths using the design are cut out.

“That takes about a week, flagging out the whole 15-acres and turning it into a grid, essentially, “ Kraay said. “It’s a dirty job, lots of dust – but it’s lots of fun.”

From there, they let the crop grow and mother nature do her work until the corn is high enough and they’re ready to open the farm for the season.

Within the large maze, there are three different routes. For the average person, it would take about an hour and half to get through all three. For kids and beginners, there’s also a mini maze, which is in the shape of a cowboy hat this year.

Friday’s opening, however, doesn’t just include the maze, but the debut of several new activities.

“We’ve got lots of new games this year – a few with a rodeo theme,” she said. “We put in bucking bulls last year, so we added stationary calf roping, a tractor pull and a couple of other little things.”

Other new activities include human foosball and a giant billiards game. As always, there will be a variety of mini games, the sandpit, and an area to see and feed the farm animals, and a cannon to launch pumpkins from.

Towards the fall, the farm will naturally take on a more autumn feel, which is where they typically draw their most visitors. This year, they’re hoping to see around 30,000 people visit.

“We’d love to see more people in the summer – we definitely have the capacity for more – but I see the appeal of the crunchy corn in the fall,” Kraay said.

The farm is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. until Sept. 3 when they switch to fall hours. Their last day of the season will be Oct. 20.

For more information on how to get there, hours, tickets or other details, visit www.kraayfamilyfarm.com.