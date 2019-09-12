Lacombe Chamber announces Business of the Year finalists
The Lacombe and District Chamber of Commerce has narrowed down their Small Business of the Year finalists and award recipients to be recognized at the annual Business and Community Awards Gala.
On Thursday, Sept. 12, they released award recipients in the following categories:
- Citizen of the Year: Jason Lunn
- Lifetime Achievement: Don and Marianne Gustafson
- Farm Family of the Year: Ed & Linda Kraay, Reuben and Rachel Kraay
The top three finalists were also named for Small and Large Business of the Year:
- Small Business: LA Design Centre, LA Liquor, Soapy’s Car Wash
- Large Business: Cilantro & Chive, D&M Concrete Products, Nowco Home Hardware
- Non-Profit of the Year: ECHO Lacombe Association, Lacombe Flying Club, Lacombe Performing Arts Foundation, Lacombe Regional Tourism
The original list of nominees for Small and Large Business of the Year were announced in July and included a total of 13 small businesses in the community, and four large businesses.
Customer Service – Individual and Business finalists, which are people’s choice awards, were named back in July. Voting for the awards opened July 19 and will end on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Customer Service – Individual
Carroll Watson, Lacombe COOP
Rhonda VanNeiuwkerk, Elite Bridal and Fashion Boutique
Torie Goings, LA Liquor
Customer Service – Business
Elite Bridal
Dutchess Flower Company
Lacombe Auto Service Centre Ltd.
MNP
NOWCO Home Hardware
Totally Gluten Free Bakery
Nominees and awardees both will be recognized during the awards gala on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. at the Lacombe Memorial Centre.
Tickets for the event are $75 each or $500 per table and are now on sale to the public at the Lacombe and District Chamber of Commerce office, located at 6005-50th Ave., during their regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They can also be purchased on the website at www.lacombechamber.ca.
For more information or to purchase tickets, phone (403)782-4300.
Comments