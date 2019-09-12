Lacombe Chamber announces Business of the Year finalists

The Lacombe and District Chamber of Commerce has narrowed down their Small Business of the Year finalists and award recipients to be recognized at the annual Business and Community Awards Gala.

On Thursday, Sept. 12, they released award recipients in the following categories:

Citizen of the Year: Jason Lunn

Jason Lunn Lifetime Achievement: Don and Marianne Gustafson

Don and Marianne Gustafson Farm Family of the Year: Ed & Linda Kraay, Reuben and Rachel Kraay

The top three finalists were also named for Small and Large Business of the Year:

Small Business: LA Design Centre, LA Liquor, Soapy’s Car Wash

Large Business: Cilantro & Chive, D&M Concrete Products, Nowco Home Hardware

Non-Profit of the Year: ECHO Lacombe Association, Lacombe Flying Club, Lacombe Performing Arts Foundation, Lacombe Regional Tourism

The original list of nominees for Small and Large Business of the Year were announced in July and included a total of 13 small businesses in the community, and four large businesses.

Customer Service – Individual and Business finalists, which are people’s choice awards, were named back in July. Voting for the awards opened July 19 and will end on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.

Customer Service – Individual

Carroll Watson, Lacombe COOP

Rhonda VanNeiuwkerk, Elite Bridal and Fashion Boutique

Torie Goings, LA Liquor

Customer Service – Business

Elite Bridal

Dutchess Flower Company

Lacombe Auto Service Centre Ltd.

MNP

NOWCO Home Hardware

Totally Gluten Free Bakery