Lacombe Chairs for Charity event doubles funds raised in 2019 for local programs

Chairs for Charity ran in Lacombe from July 19-31 and had over 70 local businesses participating in the event.

Each business painted a chair in a creative way to be raffled off. Over those 10 days, raffle tickets were sold for the chairs for $5 each and a total of $6,205 was raised, doubling last year’s total of $3,100.

Last night, Sept. 5, Deanna Nowochin, organizer of Chairs for Charity, along with Tami Clish, store manager at Home Hardware, presented a cheque at MEGlobal Field with many local players and coaches in attendance, and this morning, Tyler Nowochin, owner of Home Hardware presented a cheque for $3,102.50 to the principal of Terrace Ridge School at a morning assembly.