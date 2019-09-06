Lacombe Chairs for Charity event doubles funds raised in 2019 for local programs

Published on: September 6, 2019 | Last Updated: September 6, 2019 6:02 PM EDT

Local athletes and coaches gather around centre field at MEGlobal Athletic Park on Sept. 5, 2019 as Chairs for Charity Organizer Deanna Nowochin and Home Hardware Manager Tami Clish present a cheque for $3,102.50 to the Lacombe Minor Football Association. Funds were raised through the annual Chairs for Charity event that took place in July. Supplied

Chairs for Charity ran in Lacombe from July 19-31 and had over 70 local businesses participating in the event.

Each business painted a chair in a creative way to be raffled off. Over those 10 days, raffle tickets were sold for the chairs for $5 each and a total of $6,205 was raised, doubling last year’s total of $3,100.

Last night, Sept. 5, Deanna Nowochin, organizer of Chairs for Charity, along with Tami Clish, store manager at Home Hardware, presented a cheque at MEGlobal Field with many local players and coaches in attendance, and this morning, Tyler Nowochin, owner of Home Hardware presented a cheque for $3,102.50 to the principal of Terrace Ridge School at a morning assembly.

NOWCO Home Hardware Owner Tyler Nowochin presents a cheque for $3,102.50 to Terrace Ridge School Principal Deborah Van Delden on Sept. 6, 2019 for the school’s breakfast program. Funds were raised through the annual Chairs for Charity event that took place in July. Supplied

Participants of the second annual Chairs for Charity gather for a group photo at the Lacombe Memorial Centre on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Chairs for Charity is raising funds for Lacombe Minor Football and the breakfast program at Terrace Ridge School through the raffling off of the chairs from July 19-31, 2019. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe

A total of 75 businesses are participating in this year’s Chairs for Charity in Lacombe. A variety of different chairs are available for raffle, such as Dancer’s Edge Studio’s purple chair with a touch of sparkle telling all to “Be Passionate.” Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe

A chair decorated by Painted Earth took inspiration from Harry Potter with Harry’s patronus and the deathly hallows symbol. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe

