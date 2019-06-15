Lacombe celebrates Steven Schultz for Prime Minister's Award

Lacombe Composite High School – and the greater community of Lacombe – weren’t about to let teacher Steven Schultz’s Certificate of Excellence at the Prime Minister’s Awards last month go unrecognized.

On Friday evening, about a hundred past and present students, dignitaries, and members of the community gathered in the school’s common area to celebrate his accomplishments, as well as pay tribute to all he’s done for the community.

“I think the only thing that can top this is when I get to heaven and God says: ‘well done,’” he said, visibly overwhelmed by the support around him.

“God’s been so good to me. My faith has been part of my journey, too – if you serve out of selfish motivation, it will quickly be revealed. We’re all selfish, and I won’t deny that, but I strive to be selfless in alI I do because I know my reward’s in heaven.”

True to form, he spent his speech asking every person who had ever contributed to his success and that of his students’ programs, from family to politicians to community members and volunteers, to stand and be recognized, until everyone was standing. Then, he gave his award back to the community.

Schultz originally received the award on May 28 in Ottawa and was among 17 educators in the country recognized for teaching excellence. In his case, it was efforts through the EcoVision club such as installing solar panels to help take the school off the grid, planting an edible forest and starting the first credited beekeeping program in the country, as well as forming United Robotics of Lacombe (URL) which had expanded throughout the region, that set him apart.

Those initiatives, he insists, were just him following the passions and desires of his students.

“My EcoVision students came up with a model I’ve been able to use successfully,” he said. “When you have a classroom full of students, believe it or not, you have a classroom full of experts in some areas and if you can utilize or capitalize on their expertise, on their strengths, they’ll excel and it also takes a load off you as a teacher.”

In his classroom, he aims to build community and encourage collaboration with each other and with external organizations, which he said has been key to his and his student’s success. He also works to create close relationships, connecting “heart-to-heart” with students, volunteers and community members to further build community and create opportunities for program success.

One of the ways he does that is by admitting his own failures and vulnerabilities – such as not getting into post-secondary on his first couple of attempts to pursue a teaching career – and recognizing there are others who can help and make up for his own shortcomings.

“If you stand in front of your classroom with the act you have it all together, you never make mistakes and that you’re the teacher and they’re the student, students will still learn but there’s not a community feel – there’s not a community of learners,” he said. “Again, I quickly realized that I’m not perfect and I need other people, I need a community of people behind me and I need to be a community for others.

“If you can work together for a common goal, the common good, you’re more powerful together than alone.”

It was City of Lacombe Mayor Grant Creasey who was behind the nomination. While it was a challenge to keep it from Schultz while students, staff, family and other community members came on board with their own support, he said it was a pleasure to start the process.

“From the city’s perspective, we appreciate the work he does in encouraging this type of behaviour and shaping youth to be collaborative. For some of the program’s he’s intiated here, the city’s worked closely with him – running the urban beekeeping program and others. He’s a pleasure to work with and hopefully we’ve got many years of successful partnerships coming up,” he said.

“It doesn’t take long to fully appreciate just how passionate he is about his students and about learning. As he said, if you want to be a good teacher, you have to become a good learner and he is always ready to learn the extra mile to learn everything about the subjects he’s passionate about, which I certainly admire.”

Schultz is so passionate about the projects and his students success that he even used his time on stage at the awards beside Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to invite him back to LCHS – which he visited about a decade ago.

“I said: ‘if you really want to come back to our school, I’ll have a bottle of honey waiting for you,’” Schultz said. “I just gave him the challenge to come to our province and engage in our population and youth. I hope he takes me up on that challenge.”