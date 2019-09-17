Lacombe celebrates Big Brothers Big Sisters Day

An extra focus was placed on local area mentors Tuesday as Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Lacombe and District celebrated BBBS Day at the Bamford House.

“It’s our day to feature our charity, recruit mentors and have some advocacy around our programs and the kids in need of our programs,” said BBBS Executive Director Crystal Zens. “We’re just here to celebrate the mentors we have and the mentors we need.”

Festivities included a ribbon cutting ceremony with dignitaries, tours of the Bamford House, prizes and a visit from the BeaverTails food truck, but the day is just part of BBBS Month, recognized across the country, as well as the local chapter’s 40 Mentors in 40 Days campaign.

With kids back in school, it’s often the time of year where the charity is in the most need of volunteer mentors, and this year is no different with over 40 on the waitlist – a number that grows as BBBS increases awareness of their programming, be it for group, one-on-one or in-school mentoring.

At present, they have about 12 of their 40-mentor goal and are hoping to get at least one or two a day to make that goal.

“It’s only an hour a week and the school program is in huge need – our schools have big waitlists and that program is really easy. We provide all the fun stuff and snacks and everything – you jsut show up at the school and spend some time with a child that’s going through tough things.”

According to statistics released by BBBS, 90 per cent of mentors saw a positive change in children they mentored, while 92 per cent saw positive change in students. Those in mentorship programs are 46 per cent less likely to begin using drugs, 27 per cent less likely to use alcohol, and 52 per cent less likely to skip school. A total of 88 per cent of students showed improved literacy skills, and 64 per cent had higher levels of self-esteem. They also were 33 per cent less likely to bully someone else.

They’re also 17 per cent more likely to be gainfully employed as adults, and earn 13 per cent more on average in these jobs – resulting in $315,000 worth of increased earnings over the course of their career.

Currently, there are about 300 matches with BBBS of Lacombe and District, and Zens says there has been some spike years in recent past where there’s an increased demand for mentors, such as when economy took a turn for the worse, as well as with the population in the area growing.

“When we took a really big hit, we saw more kids in need, more kids enrolled,” she said. “Blackfalds has grown substantially since we started serving it. This last calendar year, they had more in-school matches than Lacombe did and they’re sparring for the same amount of matches for our traditional community program.”

In addition to Big Brothers Big Sisters Day festivities, they’ll be making stops at local area schools, including Burman University to continue their quest for more mentors, as well as increase awareness about their programs. Those interested are also invited to contact BBBS at (403)782-7870 or visit their website at lacombe.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca.

As well, they’re the cause supported by Tim Hortons’ annual smile cookie campaign this year, with a dollar from each cookie sold going towards BBBS. The campaign runs until Sept. 22.

BBBS will also hold their annual Christmas Dinner and Awards Night on the first Monday in December, where they will formally mark their 30th anniversary – which is technically on Oct. 17 – with all their matches under one roof.

