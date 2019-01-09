Lacombe babies mark first of 2019

It wasn’t long after the stroke of midnight and the start of 2019 that the first baby in Central Alberta was born to a Lacombe family.

Darren Hicks and Corine Veenema welcomed daughter Annalie Mathilda Hicks into the world at 1:31 a.m. and although her due date was Jan. 1, they thought she was going to arrive Dec. 31.

“We didn’t expect her to be the New Year’s baby – that was a bit of a shock,” said Hicks. “She held out to be a bit of a celebrity, which is pretty cool.”

Veenema started going into labour at about 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 31. They arrived at the Red Deer Regional Hospital about 2 p.m. and thought the little one would arrive that day. However, contractions plateaued and she was born in the early hours of 2019, becoming the couple’s second child. William, their eldest, is now 20 months old.

Hicks said they ended up at the Red Deer Regional Hospital with William after being in Lacombe, and this time around chose to go straight to the Red Deer Regional Hospital rather than the Lacombe Hospital and Care Centre. While the staff in Lacombe were wonderful, he said, the larger hospital has dedicated maternity centre and maternity staff, so nurses aren’t stretched quite as thin.

Fortunately, they didn’t have to spend too much time in the hospital and outside the community, heading home about 3 p.m. that day.

“Corine was doing really well,” he said. “It’s been pretty good – the dog’s a bit put out that he’s in third place. William had a jealous run about the first two days or so…but he’s gotten pretty protective and he’s being a good big brother.”

Things are good for their newest addition as well. She was born at 6 lbs, 13 oz. and was 49 centimetres long. Since, she’s gained a bit of weight and is up to 7 lbs. as of her Tuesday doctor’s appointment.

“She’s doing good, and seems to be eating quite well,” said Hicks.

But Annalie wasn’t the only baby from Lacombe born near the start of 2019.

On Jan. 2, another Lacombe family welcomed twins at the same hospital.

Callie Arlene and Camryn Patricia arrived to Stephen and Melanie Cox just before sunrise at 8:18 a.m. and 8:19 a.m.

“It was exciting. It was really great and went well,” said proud Grandpa Barry.

The birth was scheduled as a C-section, so the arrival of the twins was expected. One weighed 5 lbs., 7 oz. while the other was 6 lbs., 2 oz.

The twins are the second and third children of the couple, who already have a 2 ½ year old son.

“They came home Saturday. They have a bit of jaundice but that’s normal and is going away,” he said. “But they’re doing well and eating and sleeping and doing everything they should do.”

The Lacombe Globe also reached out to the Lacombe Hospital and Care Centre regarding the first baby born within Lacombe. While the hospital confirmed the baby had arrived, further information was not available at the time of press and a release had yet to be sent out.