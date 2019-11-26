Lacombe announces details for CP Holiday Train's stop at Len Thompson Fish Pond

Residents are advised that the CP Holiday Train, lit up with holiday lights and featuring a boxcar that turns into a stage, arrives in Lacombe at 6:50 p.m. on December 6, 2019.

The train will stop alongside the Len Thompson Fish Pond for a free music concert by four-time CCMA Award winning artist Madeline Merlo and JUNO Award nominee Scott Helman at 7 p.m. to benefit the Lacombe Food Bank.

Due to safety concerns, the fish pond will be fenced off for the event, and there will be no public access to the water.

“We all look forward to the Holiday Train, as it helps bring the community together to kick off the holiday season, and allows us give back at the same time,” said Mayor Grant Creasey. “I encourage all attendees to bring healthy, non-perishable food items or monetary donations to the show. All donations will stay in Lacombe to help support those in need.”

Since parking in the area is limited, Enforcement Services and the Lacombe Police Service advise those who wish to attend the event to park in the Lionel’s No Frills grocery store parking lot and take the free BOLT shuttle bus to the concert location from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Due to anticipated high demand, residents are encouraged to board the shuttle before 6:30 p.m. to arrive at the concert location on time.

Additional parking is available beside the ball diamonds on Woodland Drive, and along the south section of Len Thompson Drive. Parking is not permitted on Hwy 2A, or along Wolf Creek Drive during the event.

The speed limit on Wolf Creek Drive will be reduced to 30 km/hr for the duration of the event.

Please refer to the map for parking, donation drop-off and shuttle bus pick up/drop off locations.

-Submitted by the City of Lacombe