Lacombe and District Chamber of Commerce announces scholarship winners

The Lacombe and District Chamber of Commerce has chosen the recipients for the annual Scholarship Award, given to local graduating high school students enrolling in a post-secondary program.

Two scholarships, each in the amount of $1,250 will be awarded to the successful applicants from high schools within the Lacombe County.

The successful applicants for 2019 are Bryna Figursky and Aden Grose. They will be able to apply their scholarships towards costs for the upcoming fall semester. Both students are graduating from Lacombe Composite High School. Aden is enrolled at Olds College for the Agricultural and Heavy Equipment Certificate and Bryna will be attending Burman University for the Bachelor of Secondary Education.

Both Aden and Bryna have shown commitment to the community through volunteerism and extracurricular activities. They have also proven a commitment to their education and to the growth of business in Alberta.

-Submitted by the Lacombe & District Chamber of Commerce