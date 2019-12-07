Lacombe AA team starts new chapter in the Generals legacy

A new era in Lacombe Generals history has now officially begun as the AAA team formally handed over their dressing room to their AA successors.

On Wednesday evening, a short ceremony with Boyd Williams, assistant general manager of the AAA team, as well as players and new Generals General Manager Jared Williams, was held to mark the transition.

The latter of the two Williams said it’s tough trying to carry on the Generals’ legacy, knowing the team has a different brand and plays at a different level, but they’ll do their best to try and build upon it.

“We’re just happy to be here. Now that it’s official and we’re in town and rolling, it’s good to get back to a structure of having things set in place, knowing what’s going on when you show up the rink,” he said.

“To us, it doesn’t feel like we’re trying to fill any shoes; We’re just trying to be ourselves and find our own niche at the AA level…..It’s just different hockey, it’s not the same at the end of the day.”

The AAA Generals, once known as the Bentley Generals, moved to Lacombe in 2016 to play in a more sustainable market. While they failed to capture the Allan Cup in 2017 and 2018, they captured it as the host team in 2019 in what will likely be one of the final Allan Cup championship tournaments ever.

What the team didn’t foresee was their opponents in the league dwindling. The Fort Saskatchewan Chiefs, which now also have AA reiteration, pulled out early last season, and following the Allan Cup tournament, the Rosetown Redwings did the same. With just three teams left the ACHW, the Generals decided their time at the forefront of senior hockey was at an end.

As of May 27, 2019, the Generals had formally withdrawn from the league, citing a lack of teams to play – not at all interested in facing the Innisfail Eagles 13-20 times a year, but knowing the “love affair” the community and the Generals had, did not want to leave them without a team. They reached out to the then-Eckville Eagles and the Wildrose Athletic Corporation ownership group to bring their AA senior team to Lacombe.

As of September, the move was official, and last month, they had officially changed their name to the Lacombe AA Generals.

“After 20 years of chasing the Allan Cup, and after four hard-won championships, we are proud to collaborate with the Wildrose Athletic Corporation to start the next chapter in the Generals hockey,” said Jeff McInnis, the general manager of the Lacombe Generals. “We wish the new team all the best, and will endeavour to support them as they keep senior men’s hockey alive in our community.”

The team has every goal of making sure it does stay alive, and succeeds where the AAA level has failed.

The biggest difference, according to forward Scott Doucet, who played five seasons with the Bentley Generals and won an Allan Cup with them in 2013, and is now on the AA team, is the mentality of the players and how it affects the financial outlook.

“I think guys are more in it for fun. If we have to pay for own gear, that’s fine. We’re not relying on sponsorship, we’re not in need of as much money. We’ll drive to road games on our own. All those things add up so we just don’t need as much of a budget,” Doucet said.

“We’re aware of the situation (in senior hockey). If we get any sort of tension coming from management we’re tight on funds, they’ll let us know and we’ll drive to games. If we don’t get a new pair of socks every year, it’s fine. We understand. We don’t expect those things.”

The team is also a little more immersed and involved in the community, given more players are from the local area, including several Lacombians and few travelling more than half an hour to play. Doucet says their friends and family like to come watch – something Boyd Williams said didn’t often happen with the AAA team.

“It’s special having all the locals and the guys that are so close – so many families come,” he said. “Lots of times when these guys were playing before, their families didn’t get to watch them much. Now there’s 8-10 of one family here at games and that’s really cool for our community.”

Both the City of Lacombe and Lacombe County are, of course, happy to see senior hockey continue.

“It’s great to have them in here. The community has had a long, long history with hockey,” said County Reeve Paula Law. “To get a senior men’s team in here, you not only get the fans in the stands, but you get the young players to come watch and they get to see what they can work towards.

“It’s a local team with local players – you can’t beat that.”

City of Lacombe Mayor Grant Creasey agreed.

“From the city’s perspective, having Jared and his team come here and present us with some top quality men’s hockey is not only thrilling but it’s great to see our facility used,” he said. “‘I know our community will come out and support them heavily.”

The AA Generals, currently 3-6-0 on the season, will take to the ice this Saturday, Dec. 7 against the Morinville Kings as they look to give the league’s only undefeated team their first loss of the season. Last time the two teams went head-to-head on Oct. 19, the Generals fell by a narrow score of 3-2. Puck drop is at 8 p.m. at the Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex.

