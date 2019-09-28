Keep your vehicles safe: Lacombe Police remind public to never leave vehicles running unattended

The Lacombe Police Service would like to remind the public that as the weather gets colder, criminals are watching for vehicles running with the keys in the ignition.

The City of Lacombe has seen a large number of vehicle thefts during the month of September. With the weather getting colder police are expecting these numbers to increase. So far this year 63 vehicles have been reported stolen in the Lacombe area.

“We would like to remind the public that vehicles being stolen will most likely be used to commit crimes, therefore putting the public and police at risk of injury,” said Cst. Vaughn Bleasdale.

Drivers are advised to always keep track of their keys or key fobs, whether that be at home or in public areas.

Citizens who are planning to warm up their vehicle are reminded to:

Never leave a running vehicle unattended, if the keys are inside the vehicle or if the vehicle has been started with a keyless ignition or push-button start.

Use a remote starter whenever possible and keep your vehicle locked.

Use a steering wheel lock to deter thieves.

Never leave spare keys or garage door openers in or around your vehicle.

Never leave children or pets in a running vehicle.

Do not leave valuables, including identity documents and bank cards, in a vehicle.

Report suspicious activity to police immediately by calling 403-782-3279 or 9-1-1 for crimes in progress.

-Submitted by Lacombe Police Service