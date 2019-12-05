Icy roads a factor in Hwy 11 collision that resulted in two fatalities: Blackfalds RCMP

Icy roads were a factor in a Hwy 11 collision Wednesday afternoon, according to Blackfalds RCMP.

At 4:30 p.m. RCMP were dispatched to the collision site on Hwy 11 between Range Roads 283 and 284 near the Alberta Springs Golf Resort west of Red Deer.

Initial indications were that an eastbound SUV lost control and collided with a westbound SUV. Another car travelling westbound then struck the two SUVs.

Both of the two female occupants in the eastbound vehicle that lost control were declared deceased at the scene, while the two occupants of the westbound SUV were take to the Red Deer Regional Hospital. The driver of the car, its lone occupant, was treated on scene.

The cause of collision remains under investigation and an RCMP collision analyst conducted a scene examination which resulted in Hwy 11 being closed, with traffic diverted for approximately five hours.

RCMP and emergency services have now cleared the scene and the highway is open to travel, however, RCMP note area highways remain in poor driving condition.