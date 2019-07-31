Hydrant flushing program to begin in Lacombe

The City of Lacombe is advising residents that staff will begin the annual hydrant flushing program on Aug. 6, 2019, to preserve high water quality and maintain the reliability of the water distribution system.

The unidirectional flushing (UDF) program is expected to run for approximately four weeks, weather dependant.

Watch for signage in the following areas:

English Estates

Len Thompson Industrial Park

Heritage Way

Around the Lacombe Centre Mall

Around the Gray Moe Auto Group Sportsplex

Around the École Lacombe Composite High School

The UDF method cleans the water mainlines through a network of flushing sequences with the water being discharged from a fire hydrant. It involves closing valves in a specific sequence to create water movement in one direction, while opening specific hydrants at the end of that sequence.

The higher water velocity allows for better scouring of the pipes while using 40 per cent less water in the flushing process than conventional flushing methods. Flushing pipes at higher velocities will dislodge and remove mineral deposits, biofilm and sediment that accumulate in the water mains.

Hydrant flushing may cause discoloration and a decrease in water pressure for short periods for affected homes and businesses; however, the water is still safe to drink. Those experiencing water discoloration are advised to flush their lines by turning on the cold water taps until the water runs clear.

If the water does not clear up after running your taps for a few minutes, please contact Operations and Planning Services at 403-782-1261.

For more information about the city’s water main flushing program, go to http://lacombe.ca/living/operations-and-planning-services-infrastructure-services/waterwastewater/watermain-flushing.

–Submitted by the City of Lacombe