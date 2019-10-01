Highlights from Lacombe County council's Sept. 26 meeting

Capital equipment replacement plan

Council authorized the county manager to tender and award for the capital equipment at an estimated value of $4,263,000 and to dispose of the existing units at an estimated trade-in or private sale value of $1,050,111. The difference between the purchase of the new units and the sale of the old units for $3,212,889 will be funded from the Capital Equipment Reserve.

2020 paving projects

Council was presented with the 2020 Paving Program and authorized the county manager to tender and award for the 2020 paving projects, including the widening and overlay of the west portion of the Centreview Road and the overlay of Woody Nook Road.

Bridge project completed

A presentation on completed bridge projects in Lacombe County was received for information.

Town of Sylvan Lake recreational funding

The Recreation Funding Agreement between the Town of Sylvan Lake and Lacombe County for 2019 to

2023 was approved by council.

RMA Central Zone resolutions

Council heard a presentation from the County’s Community Services Director providing additional information on two proposed resolutions for the Rural Municipalities Association (RMA) Central Zone meeting regarding:

Community Peace Officer – Enforcement on Highways

Grant Community Peace Officers access to Conducted Energy Weapons for officer safety

Village of Alix ICF Agreement

Council gave first, second and third reading to Bylaw No. 1306/19, the bylaw to approve the Village of Alix and Lacombe County Intermunicipal Collaborative Framework (ICF).

Town of BentleyICF Agreement

Council gave first, second and third reading to Bylaw No. 1307/19, the bylaw to approve the Town of Bentley and Lacombe County Intermunicipal Collaborative Framework.

Village of Clive ICF Agreement

Council gave first, second and third reading to Bylaw No. 1308/19, the bylaw to approve Village of Clive and Lacombe County Intermunicipal Collaborative Framework.

